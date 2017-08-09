Wednesday, August 9, 2017

FWC nabs 4 for poaching alligators

 A number people were charged last week in Gulf County for poaching alligators.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission said one of its officers was tipped off that a group of people were possibly poaching alligators on Howard's Creek.

The officer located the people at a ramp on Howard's Creek where he also noticed blood on the deck of the vessel.

A detailed investigation, with assistance from other officers, revealed nine alligators had been poached within the last 24 hours.

All of the individuals were cited – there was an additional person involved who was not at the ramp at the time.

It’s a third-degree felony under Florida law to kill or injure an alligator.

It’s also a felony to capture and keep an alligator or its eggs unless you purchase a special alligator trapping or farming license from the state.


The poachers could also lose any equipment, weapons, vehicles, boats, and lines, used while hunting the alligators. 


