FWC nabs 4 for poaching alligators

A number people were charged last week in Gulf County for poaching alligators.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission said one of its officers was tipped off that a group of people were possibly poaching alligators on Howard's Creek.
The officer located the people at a ramp on Howard's Creek where he also noticed blood on the deck of the vessel.
A detailed investigation, with assistance from other officers, revealed nine alligators had been poached within the last 24 hours.
All of the individuals were cited – there was an additional person involved who was not at the ramp at the time.
It’s a third-degree felony under Florida law to kill or injure an alligator.
It’s also a felony to capture and keep an alligator or its eggs unless you purchase a special alligator trapping or farming license from the state.
The poachers could also lose any equipment, weapons, vehicles, boats, and lines, used while hunting the alligators.
