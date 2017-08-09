Road work is starting on Highway 98 at Tyndall Air Force Base

You should begin seeing a lot of road work on Highway 98 at Tyndall Air Force Base.
Construction activities began this week on improvements to Highway 98 from the Dupont Bridge to the Gulf County line in Bay County.
The $8.9M construction contract calls for resurfacing, safety improvements to increase traffic and pedestrian mobility, and widening turn lanes at various locations.
The project also includes adding keyhole bike lanes, upgrading pedestrian signals at Sabre Drive on Tyndall AFB, extending the eastbound right turn lane to School Road at Tyndall Elementary, new signage and pavement markings.
Drivers can anticipate daytime lane closures between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and night time lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone.
