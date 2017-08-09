Orman House State Park to host living history event on August 12th

Come and join us at the Orman House Historic State Park on Saturday, August 12th for a living history event. The Pallas Athena Ladies Aid Society (PALAS) of Tallahassee, Florida, will be at the park showcasing the contributions women made to the Civil War effort through knitting and sewing demonstrations. Displays will showcase items women of the period created to support the war effort including not only uniforms, socks, flags and general repairs but also medical supplies such as bandages. In addition, there will be a display of food items and brands from the civil war era including some that are still available today.
Orman House Historic State Park
177 5th Street
Apalachicola, Florida 32328
1-850-653-1209
Michael Kinnett
http://live.oysterradio.com/