Gag grouper season reopens in our area on Friday

The newly approved gag grouper fall recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will open on Friday and remain open through December 31st.
In the past, state waters off the 4 counties have been open for gag grouper fishing only from April 1st through June 30th as opposed to the rest of the state which allows gag grouper fishing from June 1st through December 31st.
The FWC received numerous requests for a longer season that would make fishing opportunities in the four-county area more comparable with the rest of the state.
The new fall season was approved at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s July meeting.The minimum size limit for gag grouper is 24 inches total length, and the daily bag limit is two fish per harvester within the four fish aggregate bag limit.
Charter captains and crew have a zero bag limit.
