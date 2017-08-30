Red snapper fishing ends this weekend - Gray triggerfish fishing begins

If you are a red snapper fisherman, remember Labor Day is the end of the 2017 red snapper season – but on the plus side its also the beginning of a limited gray triggerfish season.
The 2017 recreational red snapper season in both Gulf state and federal waters will close for the year on September the 5th.
In Gulf state waters, the red snapper season is open to all recreational anglers, and includes those fishing from for-hire vessels that are not federally-permitted.
Also during Labor Day weekend, the limited fall gray triggerfish season will start ramping up in Gulf state waters.
Gray triggerfish are considered overfished, and when the federal quota is exceeded, federal rules require the overage be deducted from the next year's quota.
Both species will be open to harvest September 1st through the 4th (red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters and gray triggerfish in Gulf state waters only).
Gray triggerfish will also be open to recreational harvest in state waters Sept. 9 and 10, and Oct. 7, 8, 14 and 15.
