Help the victims of Hurricane Harvey with a donation of cash or emergency items

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is collecting donations to help people in Texas currently dealing with severe flooding because of Hurricane Harvey.
The Sheriff's office has placed a trailer in Apalachicola which they hope to fill up with necessary items and then take to the affected area this weekend.
Needed donations include water, canned foods, toiletries, diapers, baby food, blankets, pillows and any new or like new clothing items.
Sheriff Smith is in contact with the Texas Sheriff’s Association who will help to identify the proper channels for items to be received and issued to those in need.
The trailer will be parked in downtown Apalachicola at Riverfront Park beside the 13 Mile Seafood retail location through Friday.
If you have items and need someone to pick them up, contact the Franklin county Sheriff's office at 670-8500.
If you would like to have a more immediate impact then you might want to make a financial donation to the Red Cross or Salvation Army.
There is also a group called the National Voluntary Organzations Active in Disaster that can help you find the right organizations that are in the affected area now so your cash donation can purchase needd items for immediate assistance.
Check out their website at https://www.nvoad.org/
