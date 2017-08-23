Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Get your garbage can bear-proofed this Saturday in Eastpoint

 If you live in Eastpoint and would like to bear-proof your garbage can, there will be a free event this Saturday at Vrooman Park where you can get the hardware you need installed.
Franklin County is partnering with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help residents secure their garbage from bears.
Human-bear conflicts in our area are primarily caused by bears feeding from unsecured residential garbage.
Making garbage cans bear proof is one the most effective way to reduce conflicts with bears.
Franklin County recently received a grant to purchase hardware that can be added to regular, sturdy trash cans to make them bear resistant.
There will be an event in Eastpoint on Saturday where residents can bring their trash cans to have the hardware installed by volunteers.
The event will be from 8 till noon at Vrooman Park.
Residents that cannot come to the event can sign up to receive the free hardware at the Eastpoint Water & Sewer District Office on Island Drive in Eastpoint.






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at