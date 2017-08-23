Get your garbage can bear-proofed this Saturday in Eastpoint

If you live in Eastpoint and would like to bear-proof your garbage can, there will be a free event this Saturday at Vrooman Park where you can get the hardware you need installed.
Franklin
County is partnering with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation
Commission to help residents secure their garbage from bears.
Human-bear
conflicts in our area are primarily caused by bears feeding from
unsecured residential garbage.
Making
garbage cans bear proof is one the most effective way to reduce
conflicts with bears.
Franklin
County recently received a grant to purchase hardware that can be
added to regular, sturdy trash cans to make them bear resistant.
There
will be an event in Eastpoint on Saturday where residents can bring
their trash cans to have the hardware installed by volunteers.
The
event will be from 8 till noon at Vrooman Park.
Residents
that cannot come to the event can sign up to receive the free
hardware at the Eastpoint Water & Sewer District Office on Island
Drive in Eastpoint.
