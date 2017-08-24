Thursday, August 24, 2017
Laundry Project comes to Wewahitchka this Saturday
The Laundry Project is coming to Wewahitchka this Saturday.
This is the third year the program is being held in Gulf County – it is sponsored by the realtors association of Franklin and Gulf counties.
The Laundry Project was started in Tampa as a way to help struggling families wash their clothes and linens.
For the people served by the Laundry Projects, washing clothes is a financial burden.
As a result, they may be unable to do their laundry as frequently as they would like.
People who would like to take part in the Laundry Project should be at the Wash Depot at 137 Highway 22 in Wewa on Saturday morning at 930.
There is no limit to how many loads can be done but they will be accepted on a first come first served basis.
The Laundry project provides all of the detergent, bleach, fabric softener and dryer sheets.
