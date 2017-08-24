Spotted seatrout workshop can now be attended online/on-demand

Missed the recent in-person spotted seatrout workshops? Attend online by participating in an on-demand virtual workshop. Learn more about the current stock assessment of this species and tell the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) how you’d like to see this fishery managed in the future.
This newly-added online feature can be found on the public workshops page at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Public Comments/Workshops” and “Workshops.” Once you’ve viewed the workshop, submit your comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
FWC staff hosted a total of 12 in-person workshops throughout the state in July and August to gather public input.
Staff will be discussing input and potential future changes to the management of this species at theSept. 28 Commission meeting in Okeechobee.
A goliath grouper virtual workshop and survey is also online on the public workshops page link above.
