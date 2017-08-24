NOAA Fisheries FishNews – August 23, 2017

|
HIGHLIGHTS
Seafood Import Monitoring Program Webinars
To increase industry awareness and compliance with the Seafood Import Monitoring Program's reporting and record-keeping requirements for traceability data, NOAA Fisheries is hosting additional public webinars. A webinar on August 24 will include a Japanese translation, and the August 29 webinar will include a Spanish translation.
Petition to Ban Certain Imports from Mexico – Open for Public Comment
By September 21
, please submit your comments on a petition requesting an emergency ban on imports of all fish and fish products from Mexico that do not satisfy the requirements of the Marine Mammal Protect Act Import Provisions Rule as applied to the incidental killing or serious injury of vaquita.
2018 Atlantic Shark Commercial Season – Open for Public Comment
By September 21
, please submit your comments on a proposed rule that would establish quota levels, opening dates, and retention limits for the 2018 Atlantic commercial shark fisheries. The proposed 2018 quotas use landings data received as of July 14, 2017, and are subject to change in the final rule based on updated landings data as of October 2017.
Alaska
Beluga whales with calf. Photo by Paul Wade / NOAA Fisheries. Permit #20465
Field Dispatch: Cook Inlet Beluga Whales
This summer, for the first time, NOAA scientists and state agency partners are using a hexacopter to collect aerial photographs of endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales. Scientists can collect important measurements about individual whales from these photographs. Cook Inlet beluga whales are one of NOAA Fisheries’ eight Species in the Spotlight.
Spotted seal hitches a ride. Photo credit: Saildrone Inc. / NOAA Fisheries
Field Dispatch: Of Seals and Saildrones
For the second year, NOAA scientists are using a Saildrone
to collect data on northern fur seals’ feeding habits. So far, mother fur seals appear to be taking longer foraging trips than they did last year. Meanwhile, it turns out NOAA scientists aren’t the only ones using the Saildrone—the onboard cameras caught a photo of an ice seal hitching a ride.
Alaska Whale SENSE Hero Wendy Byrnes, Naturalist
Alaska Whale SENSE Recognizes Heroes
Whale SENSE is a NOAA Fisheries-sponsored program that promotes responsible whale watching. This year, Whale SENSE in the Alaska region recognized one boat captain and one naturalist for their outstanding efforts to promote marine stewardship.
West Coast
California Storms Help Salmon by Reviving Habitat
Heavy rains and runoff from last winter’s near-record snows in California ended the state’s devastating drought. They also helped rejuvenate salmon streams. Swollen rivers have deposited a renewed supply of “woody debris”—downed trees and branches—that serves as an essential ingredient of healthy salmon habitat.
Salmonid Monitoring Opportunity for Veterans
NOAA and the California Conservation Corps are advertising paid opportunities for qualified military veterans to enter the Veteran Fisheries Corps. Veterans can gain science-based technical training and work experience during 1-year positions working with the Salmonid Habitat Monitoring Project.
Pacific Islands
New Tool Explores Hawaii’s Fishing Communities
The Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center has launched an online Community Snapshots Tool that describes 42 fishing communities throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Each snapshot provides data on fishing involvement and demographic characteristics, putting the fishing data in a human context.
Southeast
GulfFIN Releases Regional Implementation Plan
The Gulf Fisheries Information Network (GulfFIN) recently completed its Marine Recreational Information Program Regional Implementation Plan, outlining regional priorities for improving recreational fishing catch and effort data from the Gulf of Mexico. A collaboration between state, regional, and federal partners, GulfFIN is the first regional entity to complete this regional planning process.
Gulf Council Seeks Applicants for Advisory Panel
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has decided to replace its Ad Hoc Red Snapper Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) Advisory Panel with one that incorporates both red snapper and grouper-tilefish IFQ fishermen and fish dealers. The Council is currently accepting applications for membership on this Ad Hoc Red Snapper and Grouper-Tilefish IFQ Advisory Panel. Applications are due September 8
.