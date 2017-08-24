FSU Marine Lab has a Job Opening for an Administrative Assistant

|The Florida State University Coastal & Marine Laboratory seeks a highly motivated, detail-oriented full-time Administrative Assistant who will provide administrative support for the Director,the faculty, and the business manager (supervisor for this position).
DEADLINE FOR APPLYING IS August 30, 2017
Primary responsibilities:
Administrative support for the director: maintaining travel schedule, organizing meetings and taking meeting minutes for advisory groups, faculty, and staff meetings, organizing special events, and handling confidential assignments.
- Administrative support for the faculty and research staff: review of grant proposals for compliance with funding agency and FSU technical requirements, interacting with FSU Sponsored Research staff responsible for proposal submission, and facilitating effort certification reports for faculty and students.
- General office support includes: posting jobs and ensuring compliance with HR rules and guidelines while facilitating the screening, interviewing, and hiring process; ordering office supplies; distributing daily mail and sending out FedEx packages; serving as a back-up for P-card coding and reconciliation, Travel_Pay_Leave, and reservations.
Qualifications
Anticipated Salary Range - $23,000 - $29,300 negotiable commensurate with education and experience. Full benefits in addition
- A High School diploma or equivalency and two years of experience. Note: A combination of post high school education and experience equal to two years, is required.
- Must be highly detail-oriented with the ability to prioritize and organize assignments effectively and meet project deadlines.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office 2010, especially Word and Excel (or comparable software).
- Experience working in an office environment.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills, math skills, and knowledge of collection and/or cash handling procedures.
- Ability to perform assignments with minimal supervision.
Tobacco Free Campus
Equal Employment Opportunity
Effective January 1, 2014, tobacco use, including simulated tobacco use, is prohibited on property, interior and exterior,owned or managed by Florida State University. This policy applies to all Florida State University students, employees, consultants, contractors, visitors, and external individuals.
FSU is an AA/EEO employer. Female and minority candidates are especially encouraged to apply.
The FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory is located in St. Teresa, Florida, about 45 miles southwest of the FSU main campus.
To Apply, Visit jobs.fsu.edu and search for Job 42272
Posting Title: Administrative Assistant
Please Circulate to Interested Parties!