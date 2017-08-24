Join ANERR for a snorkeling seagrass class on Friday

The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is looking for people who want to take part in a seagrass ecology class and snorkel tour this Friday.
The adult-level class covers the basics of life in a seagrass bed.
The Class and Snorkel Tour will be held on on Friday from 11 to 3.
It begins with some classroom time at the St. Joe Buffer Preserve in Port St. Joe before moving to the St. Joe Bay for snorkeling around some beautiful seagrass beds.
Participants will hear a discussion led by experienced marine biology experts exploring seagrass conservation, and get involved with hands-on activities and group investigations.
If you take part you will have to bring your own snorkel gear, lunch, water bottle and change of clothes.
The adult level class is 25 dollars per person, you can contact the Research Reserve in Eastpoint or register on-line at www.anerrseagrass.eventbrite.com!
