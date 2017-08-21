Local unemployment ticked up slightly between June and July.
Franklin County unemployment rose from 3.5 percent in June to 3.6 percent last month.
173 people were looking for work in Franklin County in July, up from 172 people the month before.
The workforce also decreased by 24 people.
Franklin County had one of the lowest unemplyment rates in Florida, only 4 counties had lower unemployment rates.
Gulf County's unemployment was 3.8 percent last month, Wakulla County's was 3.7 percent.
Liberty County unemployment was 4.7 percent.
