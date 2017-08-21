Lockdown Lifted, FDC Institutions Resume Normal Operations

FDC Secretary Julie Jones said, “We made a planned, strategic decision to take proactive action to uphold our mission to protect public safety and keep our staff and inmates safe. I am confident the measures taken were not only necessary but effective. I am incredibly proud of our team across the Department for joining together to enhance the safety of our facilities and prevent any major disturbances from taking place.”
Additional information about the previous cancellation can be found here: www.dc.state.fl.us/secretary/press/2017/08-16-Visitation.html
No further visitation cancellation is planned. Any announcements regarding changes to normal visitation or operations will be posted at www.dc.state.fl.us.
# # #
http://live.oysterradio.com/