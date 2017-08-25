On-line workshop available for speckled trout fishermen

The state recently held a number of in-person workshops on spotted seatrout management.
Those are now finished, but people can still take part through an on-demand virtual workshop on-line.
This newly-added online feature can be found on the public workshops page at www.MyFWC.com/Fishing.
During the virtual workshop you will learn more about the current speckled trout stock assessment and learn more about the current management plan as well as about any proposed changes.
Once you’ve viewed the workshop, you can submit your comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
The FWC will be discussing input and potential future changes to the management of the species at the September 28th Commission meeting in Okeechobee.
http://live.oysterradio.com/