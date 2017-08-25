Miss Florida Seafood Pageant this Saturday at the Franklin County School

The Florida Seafood Festival will hold its annual Miss Florida Seafood Pageant on Saturday at the Franklin county School.
6 young ladies will compete for the chance to represent the Seafood Festival as Miss Florida Seafood.
Contestants this year include Katelynn Denney, Sara Gibbs, Brook Martina, Sallie Rose Paul, Drew Robinson and Hannah Westbrook.
Miss Florida Seafood wins a 1000 dollar scholarship from the seafood festival committee and attends several parades in surrounding counties to help promote Franklin County seafood and the Florida Seafood Festival.
The Queen also makes several personal appearances on TV and radio to promote the Florida Seafood Festival and Franklin County seafood.
The pageant will be held Saturday night beginning at 7 at the Franklin County School auditorium.
The 54th annual Florida Seafood Festival will be held November 3rd and 4th at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
http://live.oysterradio.com/