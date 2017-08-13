Sunday, August 13, 2017
Red Tide detected in Franklin County waters last week
Red tide was found in background concentrations in one water samples taken from Franklin County last week.
According to the state's weekly red tide report, the positive sample was found at the Bob Sikes Cut, outside of the Apalachicola Bay.
This is the third time red tide has been seen in small concenrations in Franklin County waters this year.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
The find out more about red tide, visit the Florida Red Tide website at myfwc.com.
http://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/
http://live.oysterradio.com/