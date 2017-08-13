Sea turtle release on St. George Island this Wednesday

Loggerhead Sea Turtle, Julia to be Released Wednesday, August 16th
Gulf World Marine Institute is happy to announce that Julia of St. Teresa will be released Wednesday,
August 16th (weather permitting) at 11:45 Eastern at St. George Island State Park.
Julia is an adult loggerhead female sea turtle weighing approximately 165 lbs. The animal was found floating in the surf inFranklin county by members of the Florida State University Field Lab and members of turtle watch on May 1st.
FSU contacted Gulf World Marine Institute and Julia was brought to GWMI for rehabilitation.
She was debilitated and had severe buoyancy control problems caused by pneumonia. The animal was treated with antibiotics and current radiographs show no clinical signs of pneumonia. Julia is now diving normally and successfully foraging. Julia has been medically cleared to be released back into the Gulf of Mexico.
This release is partnered with Gulf Specimen Lab, who is a valued partner to Gulf World Marine Institute.
The public is invited to attend this event.
