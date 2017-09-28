3000 dollar reward offered for information on marine electronics thefts

Authorities are offering a 3000 dollar reward for information that can help them find the person or persons who have stolen thousands of dollars in expensive marine electronics over the past 2 weeks.
The Franklin county Sheriff's office said boat shops in Franklin, Wakulla and Taylor Counties have experienced thefts over the past 2 weeks.
The thieves target the boats stored at the different shops.
Wefings Marine in Eastpoint was hit over the weekend with the thieves hitting at least 10 boats and taking expensive equipment like marine radios, navigation screens, radar equipment and more..
The sheriff's office is urging anyone with information to come forward.
Crime stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
If you have any information you can call crime stoppers directly at 1-850-574-TIPS.
That's 850-574-8477.
You will remain anonymous.
You can also call the Franklin County Sheriff's Department directly at 670-8500.
