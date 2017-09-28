Carrabelle history museum offering free presentation on trains this Saturday

You are cordially invited to attend
a fascinating, free program
Workin' on the Railroad
with
Nelson Martin
Sopchoppy Railroad Depot Museu
m
&
Frank Lindamood
Musician / Folklorist
Saturday, September 30
10:00 am-12:00 pm
Upstairs at C-Quarters Marina
501 St. James Avenue (US 98), Carrabelle, FL
Free Admission
presented by
Carrabelle History Museum
Discover the time when trains brought in hundreds of visitors to our coast and shipped seafood, lumber and naval stores throughout the country. Learn about the booming industries brought here by the railroads during the turn of the century. This program features Nelson Martin from the Sopchoppy Railroad DepotMu
seum and musician and folklorist Frank Lindamood who will be singing and playing old train tunes and work songs that reflect the lives of the working class people of those times.
Nelson Martin is a driving force and the curator of the Sopchoppy Railroad Depot M
useum. Originally the Depot was part of the Carrabelle, Tallahassee & Georgia Railroad Company which was then absorbed by the Georgia, Florida and Alabama Railroad (G. F. & A.). In addition Nelson is also part of the Sopchoppy Preservation and Improvement Association and a Green Guide.
Frank Lindamood has been called best regional folk-songwriters in the Southeast. “His love for the old American music has gone on fifty years and has led him further and further back into music ever more raw and austere and powerful, more primitive and yet in some ways more complex. Back to plantations and riverboats, bawdy houses and mountain cabins, country clapboard churches and cattle ranch bunkhouses.” (https://
franklindamood.com/)
For more information, contact: Tamara Allen, Carrabelle History Muse
um, at 850-697-2141 or carrabelleh istorymuseum@gmail.com. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
http://live.oysterradio.com/