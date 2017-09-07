Algal bloom in Gulf County keeping bay scallop season closed

The algal bloom in St. Joseph Bay continues to decline and domoic acid levels in scallops sampled Sept. 5 all tested within limits that are considered safe for human consumption at all four collection sites. Staff anticipate collecting more water and scallop samples early next week; however, collections could be delayed due to Hurricane Irma. Domoic acid levels must remain within the limits that are considered safe for human consumption in all four sample sites for a period of seven days before the FWC can consider opening harvest.
FWC will continue working closely with our state and local partners.
Please note that the domoic acid level in pen shells remains at levels unsafe for human consumption.
