Franklin County approves 6 month moratorium on construction in St. George Island commercial district

The Franklin County Commission on Tuesday gave final approval to a 6 month moratorium on new development in the St. George Island commercial district.
The moratorium halts new development between 3rd street east and 3rd street west on St. George Island from the Bay to the Gulf.
The moratorium is designed to give the county time to craft rules to protect the character of the commercial district which is the first thing people see when visiting St. George Island.
While the moratorium will stop new development, existing business owners will still be able to apply for permits for maintenance work on their businesses during the moratorium period.
The public hearing was well attended and residents gave reasons for and against the moratorium, but in the end the county commission felt that the moratorium was needed.
Only Commissioner Noah Lockley voted against it.
He said he didn't quite understand what purpose the moratorium serves and he is concerned about the impact it may have on jobs.
