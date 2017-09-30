Saturday, September 30, 2017

Apalachicola's "Autos & Oysters" Car Show!


Mark Your Calendar for the 

Autos & Oysters Car Show!

The award-winning “Autos & Oysters” Car Show on Saturday, October 28 will display a beautiful selection of vehicles, from vintage to late model, and everything in between. Enjoy music, fresh oysters, and refreshments at Riverfront Park in historic downtown Apalachicola. Admission is free!
Dozens of cars are already pre-registered for the event including a fantastic array of American muscle cars and other classics.
The show is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Water Street, immediately followed by the awards ceremony. Plaques will be awarded for the Top 50, Sponsor’s Choice, Best Club Participation, Farthest Distance Traveled, and Best of Show.
The head judge will be J.C. O’Steen of Tallahassee. O’Steen has judged several major national and international events and owns an impressive collection of vintage cars and motorcycles.
If you'd like to enter your car in the show, registration opens at 9:00 a.m. and the cost is $20.  The first 100 registered cars will receive goody bags and dash plaques. The registration tent will be located on the corner of Water Street and Avenue E. You can also pre-register by mail. Click here to download the form. Throughout the day there will be door prize drawings and a 50/50 raffle. 
Don't miss the 3rd annual Autos & Oysters Car Show on October 28!
Hosted by Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. Contact us for more information at 844-272-2523 or info@downtownapalachicola.com. Or, visit our website

Package Deals! 

Stay ♦ Dine ♦ Shop ♦ Save

Package deals are in place to encourage our visitors to spend the weekend, enjoy great dining, and explore our shops.  Stay with one of our participating lodging providers… 
Water Street Hotel ($15 off nightly rate)
Coombs House Inn ($20 off nightly rate)
...And receive coupons for shopping and dining discounts!*
10% off your meal at Tamara’s Café
10% off your meal at Tamara’s Tapas Bar
10% off your purchase of $10 or more at Apalach Outfitters
10% off your purchase of $10 or more at The Tin Shed Nautical Antiques
*Coupons for shopping and dining discounts will be given at the front desk when you check in. Available to anyone staying with one of our participating lodging providers for "Autos & Oysters" event. 
About Apalachicola Main Street
Our mission is to enhance downtown Apalachicola through sound economic development which promotes our future while preserving our past.  We work to enhance the vitality of Downtown Apalachicola as the social, cultural and economic heart of our community. We are a public-private partnership affiliated with the City of Apalachicola. We are a volunteer-driven 501(c)3 nonprofit.
Downtown Apalachicola is defined as Ten Foot Hole to Scipio Creek, and Water Street to Sixth Street.
Main Street is a nationwide program supported by the National Trust for Historic Preservation through the National Main Street Center in Chicago. The Florida Department of Historic ResourcesFlorida Main Street Program brings State guidance and support to our local Main Street organization.
As a unique economic development tool, the Main Street Four-Point Approach is the foundation for local initiatives to revitalize downtown districts by leveraging local assets—from cultural or architectural heritage to local enterprises and community pride. 
We aim to protect our historic character, strengthen our business community, promote gathering places for friends and family, hold outstanding events, and honor our history.  
To learn more about who we are and what we do, please visit our website.
Our Executive Director is Augusta West. 
She is a 1997 graduate of the University of Georgia, a resident of Apalachicola and the recipient of a 2015 Pinnacle Award, which honors women in northwest Florida who have made outstanding contributions as leaders in business and in their communities.
If you have questions, suggestions, or feedback, please feel free to contact her via email or by phone at 850-274-1321.
We'd love to hear from you.

Our Partners

chamber
www.DowntownApalachicola.com
Discover everything Downtown Apalachicola has to offer— fabulous restaurants, exceptional shopping, nightlife venues, charming accommodations, outstanding events, a thriving arts community, historic character, and more!  
WWW.APALACHICOLAMAINSTREET.ORG | 1-844-272-2523AWEST@APALACHICOLAMAINSTREET.ORG


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at