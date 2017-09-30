Apalachicola's "Autos & Oysters" Car Show!

The award-winning “Autos & Oysters” Car Show on Saturday, October 28 will display a beautiful selection of vehicles, from vintage to late model, and everything in between. Enjoy music, fresh oysters, and refreshments at Riverfront Park in historic downtown Apalachicola. Admission is free!
Dozens of cars are already pre-registered for the event including a fantastic array of American muscle cars and other classics.
The show is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Water Street, immediately followed by the awards ceremony. Plaques will be awarded for the Top 50, Sponsor’s Choice, Best Club Participation, Farthest Distance Traveled, and Best of Show.
The head judge will be J.C. O’Steen of Tallahassee. O’Steen has judged several major national and international events and owns an impressive collection of vintage cars and motorcycles.
If you'd like to enter your car in the show, registration opens at 9:00 a.m. and the cost is $20. The first 100 registered cars will receive goody bags and dash plaques. The registration tent will be located on the corner of Water Street and Avenue E. You can also pre-register by mail. Click here to download the form. Throughout the day there will be door prize drawings and a 50/50 raffle.
Don't miss the 3rd annual Autos & Oysters Car Show on October 28!