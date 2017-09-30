Enjoy a Ghostwalk, Car Show and Lantern Fest on the Coast This Month

Historic Ghostwalk October 28
Hauntings will abound at Apalachicola's Chestnut Street Cemetery on Saturday, October 28
when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery's more notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola more than 100 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held 6:30-8:30 pm
. at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on Hwy 98 in Apalachicola. Details here.
About the Cemetery
The Chestnut Street Cemetery is the oldest burying ground in Apalachicola and is the burial site of many individuals connected with the history and development of the town and area. Approximately 560 marked graves are located in the cemetery, but there are many more grave sites that are unmarked.
A variety of tombstones decorate the cemetery, from simple vertical slabs from the 1830s to elaborate marble monuments. A few graves are marked with simple wooden crosses or a blanket of shells with no names. Each Spring and Fall, the Apalachicola Historical Society Hosts a Ghost Tour in which local history enthusiasts take on the personna of the cemetery’s more notable inhabitants to tell of life in Apalachicola more than 100 years ago.
Boo Ya'll!
If you enjoy a good ghost story and you're visiting the area around Halloween, you'll appreciate the haunting tales surrounding a few of the area's landmarks. From the Grey Lady at the Gibson to the Haunted Hearse on Highway 65 and then there's Tate's Hell... Are the stories true? You'll have to visit and find out for yourself...Baaahaahaa... Here's a link to some spooky stuff.