Saturday, September 30, 2017

Enjoy a Ghostwalk, Car Show and Lantern Fest on the Coast This Month

Apalachicola Autos & Oysters October 28
The Autos and Oysters Car Show, on Saturday, October 28 will showcase the cars of local collectors and will also attract enthusiasts from throughout the region. There are several lodging and dining packages available with many of the local businesses as well as dining and shopping discounts.  Click here for details.
Paddlejam October 6-8
The fall version of the Apalachicola Paddlejam festival will be held October 6-8 in Apalachicola and on St. George Island. This three day festival celebrates the Forgotten Coast through paddle sports, muisic and food. The highlight of the event will be an attempt by paddlers to break the world record for the largest floating kayak raft. New this fall will be a paddling fishing tournament. 
Lantern Festival October 21
The Crooked River Lighthouse will host the 2017 Lantern Fest on October 21 from 6-10 pm in Carrabelle Beach. Ancient tales, glowing lanterns, music, food and night time tower climbs, bring magic & history together! This year's event will also feature the glow-in-the-dark dancers from Tallahassee Community College (TCC) and the Irish band Killavil. 
Historic Ghostwalk October 28
Hauntings will abound at Apalachicola's Chestnut Street Cemetery on Saturday, October 28 when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery's more notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola more than 100 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held 6:30-8:30 pm. at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on Hwy 98 in Apalachicola. Details here.
About the Cemetery
The Chestnut Street Cemetery is the oldest burying ground in Apalachicola and is the burial site of many individuals connected with the history and development of the town and area.  Approximately 560 marked graves are located in the cemetery, but there are many more grave sites that are unmarked.
A variety of tombstones decorate the cemetery, from simple vertical slabs from the 1830s to elaborate marble monuments.  A few graves are marked with simple wooden crosses or a blanket of shells with no names.  Each Spring and Fall, the Apalachicola Historical Society Hosts a Ghost Tour in which local history enthusiasts take on the personna of the cemetery’s more notable inhabitants to tell of life in Apalachicola more than 100 years ago.  
Boo Ya'll!
If you enjoy a good ghost story and you're visiting the area around Halloween, you'll appreciate the haunting tales surrounding a few of the area's landmarks. From the Grey Lady at the Gibson to the Haunted Hearse on Highway 65 and then there's Tate's Hell... Are the stories true? You'll have to visit and find out for yourself...Baaahaahaa... Here's a link to some spooky stuff.
PINKOUT on SGI October 6
This local breast cancer awareness event has grown to be a popular annual fall event on St. George Island. The October 6 PINK OUT festivities begin at 6 pm at Paddy's Raw Bar and will feature a silent auction, live music, food and fun! Details here. 
ApalachOktoberfest October 6-8
ApalachOktoberfest 2017 will be a three day celebration of great live music and tasty Oyster City Brewing Company beer on Columbus Day Weekend. Friday, October 6th will see the tapping of the keg at Bowery Station followed by a performance by the Jerry Thigpen Trio with special guest Del Suggs. Saturday, the music and drinking continues as we welcome Dirty Bird & the Flu, Well Worn Soles, and the Bo Spring Band to the stage at Bowery Station. Then, Sunday, the celebration continues at a street party in front of the OCBC brewery.  Click for details.
Apalachicola Oyster Roast November 3
Love oysters? Don't miss the annual Downtown Oyster Roast on November 3rd,  6-9 pm in  Apalachicola. This enchanting event, sponsored by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, will feature roasted oysters, oysters on the half shell, creamy artichoke, oyster and thyme soup, fresh local shrimp and more. Dine under the stars next to the Apalachicola River.  Details here.
Florida Seafood Festival November 4-5
The 54th Annual Florida Seafood Festival kicks off in Apalachicola November 3-4. Heralded as the State’s oldest maritime event, this annual fall classic is a celebration of the Franklin County commercial seafood industry. The Florida Seafood Festival promises to feature delicious seafood, arts and crafts exhibits, seafood related events and musical entertainment including recording artist Jerrod NiemannFor more information, click here.
Apalachicola Hosts Farmers' MarketApalachicola hosts a Farmer's Market at Scipio Creek from 9 am till 1 pm. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. The October  market dates are October 14, 28. The Apalachicola Farmers' Market features  high-quality produce, seafood and locally- produced goods directly to the people of Apalachicola and provides a place for the fishermen, farmers, and artisans of the community to sell their products.

Whatever Floats Your Boat Regatta
October 7
It’s time once again to challenge your friends and colleagues to enter those homemade boats in the Whatever Floats Your Boat Regatta at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory. Boats can be as artistic or as whacky as you want to make them. Event from Noon - 3 pm
SGI Full Moon Climb October 5
The St. George Lighthouse will host a full moon climb October 5 from 7-8:30 pm. Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon.  Cost is $15 for the general public and $10 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
Art & Wine SplashOctober 7 on SGI
The St. George Island Business Owners Association will host its annual  Art & Wine Splash on Saturday, October 7. The event will feature an art show and wine tasting. 
Murder at the Gibson Oct. 20-21
Panhandle Players presents Murder at the Gibson Inn: An Oyster City Mystery, an original play written and directed by Royce Rolstad, III. The play will open the community theatre's 2017-2018 season and make its world debut at the Chapman Auditorium in Apalachicola, October 20, 21 at 7:30 pm, and October 22 at 3:00 pm
at