Division of Forestry to hold hunt camp lottery on Thursday morning in Carrabelle

The local Division of Forestry will hold a lottery drawing for two hunt camps tomorrow morning.
The drawing is for Loop road and New River #15 which was previously known as New river #5.
Both camps are located in the Tate’s hell Wildlife Management Area.
The hunt camp dates are November 17th through February 8th.
The hunt camp annual fee is $125.00.
The lottery for the sites will be open to the general public.
The drawing will be held at the Carrabelle Forestry Office at 290 Airport Road in Carrabelle at 10 AM on Thursday, September the 21st.
You will have to provide a copy of your valid and up to date hunting license to be eligible for the drawing.
For more information call (850) 681-5963.
