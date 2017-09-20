Wednesday, September 20, 2017
ANERR hosting bay friendly landscaping class this Friday
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research reserve will host a bay friendly landscaping workshop on Friday, September the 22nd and you can sign up for the class now.
During the two and a half hour workshop, which runs from 1 till 3:30, participants will learn about the impact their yard design and maintenance can have on adjacent water bodies.
You can also learn about resources to help you transform your yard into a bay conscious landscape and find out more about Green Infrastructure techniques such as rain gardens and bio-swales to filter storm water.
And if you want you can build a 55 gallon rain barrel to collect and store rainwater.
The class is free, but rain barrels are $20.00 per barrel.
Please register for the class in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bay-friendly-landscaping-tickets-36525483705.
To register for the class contact Emily Jackson at 670-7743.
