Franklin County Sheriff's Office is accepting donations to help Hurricane Irma victims in Monroe County

The Franklin county Sheriff's office is once again collecting money and supplies to help out victims of Hurricane Irma.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay and Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith are working together to deliver much needed supplies to the Florida Keys – one of the hardest hit areas in the US from the Hurricane.
The sheriff's department is collecting canned foods, non-perishable items, pet food, personal hygiene items, water, cleaning supplies and baby food.
You may also donate money.
Please do not donate clothing unless it is brand new in the package.
There are donation locations arund the county including the Ace Hardware in Carrabelle, Taylor's Building Supply in Eastpoint and Riverfront Park in Apalachicola.
This drive will end on Friday afternoon around 6pm.
