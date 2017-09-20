Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Volunteers remove tons of trash for local beaches during coastal cleanup
Franklin County’s coastline is a lot cleaner today thanks to a hundreds of volunteers and a lot of work.
The annual Coastal Cleanup was held Saturday removing nearly three and a half tons of trash and debris from the local waterfront.
In total 388 volunteers ranging in age from 5 to over 75 took part in the one-day cleanup – thats almost 40 more people than last year.
They worked hard and removed 399 bags of trash from 21 locations.
The trash was primarily the type of trash you would expect to see including cans, bottles, cigarette butts, plastic, styrofoam, fishing gear and rope.
But every year volunteers find a few interesting items too.
This year they found an Indiana license plate; a crack pipe; a birdhouse; a roll of vinyl flooring; boxer shorts; a pink camo folding knife; a bike seat; the front of an oyster boat; crab traps; a 4’ by 4’ navigational reflective sign; and 3 printers and a fax machine.
