Saturday, September 23, 2017

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: COOK SINGLE-FAMILY DOCK
Location Id: 357560
Location Name: COOK, JAY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 357560-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: BEGINNING OF SOMETHING
Location Id: 357569
Location Name: LOT 20
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 357569-001

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: BEGINNING OF SOMETHING
Location Id: 357569
Location Name: LOT 20
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 357569-003

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: BEGINNING OF SOMETHING
Location Id: 357569
Location Name: LOT 20
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 357569-002

