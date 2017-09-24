Sunday, September 24, 2017

Lottery ticket sold in Apalachicola worth over 220K

A lottery ticket sold in Apalachicola last week is worth over 220 thousand dollars.

The Florida Lottery said that only one player matched all five winning numbers in the Saturday, September 23rd , FANTASY 5 drawing.

The winning ticket is worth $220,699.85

The winning ticket was sold at the Chevron at 47 Avenue E in Apalachicola.

So if you bought a lottery ticket at that store last week you might want to check it.


The winning numbers were 01 - 02 - 04 - 25 – 27.



Florida LotteryGAME DRAWING RESULTS 
Following are the Florida Lottery winning numbers for September 23, 2017. Click on the corresponding game logo below for prize payout information.
GAMEWINNING
NUMBERS		JACKPOT /
TOP PRIZE
WINNERS		NEXT
JACKPOT		JACKPOT / TOP PRIZE
WINNING TICKET(S) SOLD
PowerBall with PowerPlay24-45-55-56-57 ; PB: 19
PowerPlay:02		ROLLOVER$66 Million
Sep 27		N/A
Florida Lotto with Xtra01-04-10-13-39-51; XTRA: 04ROLLOVER$8.5 Million
Sep 27		N/A
Fantasy 501-02-04-25-271-Apalachicola Chevron, 47 Avenue East, Apalachicola - QP
PB = Power Ball
QP = Quick Pick
Pick 2Pick 3Pick 4Pick 5
Midday: 3-0
Evening: 3-7		Midday: 7-9-1
Evening: 4-6-4		Midday: 0-3-7-6
Evening: 2-6-2-1		Midday: 3-0-8-3-3
Evening: 7-8-4-2-6
For game drawing schedule, visit our website.
Please send all media inquiries/requests to communications@flalottery.com, or you may contact the Lottery's Communications Office at (850) 487-7727.
Please Note: Every effort has been made to ensure that the enclosed information is accurate; however, in the event of an error, the winning numbers and prize amounts in the official record of the Florida Lottery shall be controlling. To unsubscribe from receiving Florida Lottery draw results via e-mail, please click here.
Florida has a very broad public records law. Most written communications to or from state officials regarding state business are considered to be public records and will be made available to the public and the media upon request. Your e-mail address and messages may, therefore, be subject to public disclosure.
