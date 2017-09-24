Lottery ticket sold in Apalachicola worth over 220K

A lottery ticket sold in Apalachicola last week is worth over 220 thousand dollars.
The Florida Lottery said that only one player matched all five winning numbers in the Saturday, September 23rd , FANTASY 5 drawing.
The winning ticket is worth $220,699.85
The winning ticket was sold at the Chevron at 47 Avenue E in Apalachicola.
So if you bought a lottery ticket at that store last week you might want to check it.
The winning numbers were 01 - 02 - 04 - 25 – 27.
|GAME DRAWING RESULTS
|Following are the Florida Lottery winning numbers for September 23, 2017. Click on the corresponding game logo below for prize payout information.
|GAME
|WINNING
NUMBERS
|JACKPOT /
TOP PRIZE
WINNERS
|NEXT
JACKPOT
|JACKPOT / TOP PRIZE
WINNING TICKET(S) SOLD
|24-45-55-56-57 ; PB: 19
PowerPlay:02
|ROLLOVER
|$66 Million
Sep 27
|N/A
|01-04-10-13-39-51; XTRA: 04
|ROLLOVER
|$8.5 Million
Sep 27
|N/A
|01-02-04-25-27
|1
|-
|Apalachicola Chevron, 47 Avenue East, Apalachicola - QP
|PB = Power Ball
QP = Quick Pick
|Midday: 3-0
Evening: 3-7
|Midday: 7-9-1
Evening: 4-6-4
|Midday: 0-3-7-6
Evening: 2-6-2-1
|Midday: 3-0-8-3-3
Evening: 7-8-4-2-6
http://live.oysterradio.com/