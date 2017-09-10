Franklin County 9:30 PM Hurricane Irma update

Hurricane Irma Update
Franklin County Emergency Management is activated to a Level 1 Activation Hurricane Weather Update:
• Irma remains a category 2 hurricane.
• A Hurricane Warnings are in effect across southwest Georgia and The Big Bend including Tallahassee.
• Due to proximity to the coast, landfall is possible anywhere from Naples to Big Bend. No matter where landfall occurs, significant impacts should still be expected locally.
• Main threat continues to be wind damage and widespread power outages and downed trees across inland areas, these outages could take up to a week or more to restore.
• Sustained Tropical Storm force winds Cat 1 Hurricane force gusts are expected.
• Currently moving North at 14 mph with a maximum sustained wind speed of 105.
• There is an 8 in 10 chance for hurricane conditions across parts of the southeast Big Bend.
• The central Big Bend and southcentral Georgia have a 5 in 10 chance of hurricane conditions.
• According to the current track Tropical Storm Force winds can be expected to begin Sunday evening and taper off from south to north beginning Monday afternoon and ending everywhere by midnight. Rain Amounts of 4-6 inches across Southwest GA, Southwest AL, and western FL panhandle. Amounts of 2-4 inches include south-central GA and the eastern FL Big Bend
• Storm surge along the Gulf Coast of Apalachee Bay and flooding (especially across our Eastern areas) are also potential threats.
• Surge amount of 4-6 feet is expected to affect Dog Island, Alligator Point and Ball Point.
• A Storm Surge watch is in affect for the rest of Franklin County.
• Isolated river flooding and flash flooding is possible.
BE SURE TO MONITOR:
• @FranklinEOC on Facebook – Like Our Page for Updates
• Alert Franklin – Sign up at www.
franklinemergencymanagement. com
• Local Radio and TV Stations
• WeatherStem- download app on phone or www.weatherstem.com
Office Closures
All Franklin County Schools are Closed Friday 9/8/2017 and Monday 9/11/2017 and Tuesday, 9/12/17 due to the evacuations out of Franklin County.
City of Apalachicola Office, Franklin County Offices, and City of Carrabelle will be CLOSED on Monday 9/11/2017, Tuesday will be determined.
Evacuations-
Franklin County Emergency Management, has issued a mandatory evacuation all of Franklin County.
A Mandatory Evacuation has been issued for St George Island, the bridge for the island closed to on-coming traffic as of Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 2:00. No one will be allowed to access the island from the mainland after 2:00 PM. There will be an officer staged at the East Point side of the island bridge.
We will send a new update when new information becomes available.
http://live.oysterradio.com/