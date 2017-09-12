12 PM Tropical Storm Irma update for Franklin County

9/11/2017 12:00 PM
Tropical Storm Irma Update
Franklin County Emergency Management is activated to a Level 1 Activation Hurricane Weather Update:
• The County Law Enforcement has been traveling the county roads in Franklin County to report any downed power lines, trees block road ways, etc. We are working with the utility
Companies to get these taken care of.
to get the roadways cleared.
• The current wind speed on the coast is 65 mph with sustained winds of up to 45 mph with higher gusts for inland.
• Surge amount of 4-6 feet is expected to affect Dog Island, Alligator Point and Ball Point.
• Isolated river flooding and flash flooding is possible.
• All Franklin County bridges are open at this time.
• Alligator Point and Bald Point are still closed pending the 4-6 foot surge.
• Verizon cell service in Carrabelle can only be by text only at this time, this issue has been reported. Limited access on AT&T cell service.
We have reports of various power outages in Apalachicola and East Point, please report all power outages to Duke Energy at 1-800-700-8744.
TIPS FOR SAFETY:
PLEASE DO NOT BRING GENERATORS INTO YOUR HOME.
Never plug a generator directly into your home wiring due to “back feed” into utility lines potentially injuring a neighbor or utility worker trying to restore power. Generators should not be used in partially enclosed areas such as garages.
BE SURE TO MONITOR:
• @FranklinEOC on Facebook – Like Our Page for Updates
• Alert Franklin – Sign up at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com
• Local Radio and TV Stations
• WeatherStem- download app on phone or www.weatherstem.com
Office Closures
All Franklin County Schools are Closed Friday 9/8/2017 and Monday 9/11/2017 and Tuesday, 9/12/17 due to the evacuations out of Franklin County.
City of Apalachicola Office, Franklin County Offices, and City of Carrabelle will be CLOSED on Monday 9/11/2017, Tuesday, 9/12/17, County offices will be open.
Evacuations are cancelled for all areas of Franklin County with the exception of Alligator Point & Bald Point.
http://live.oysterradio.com/