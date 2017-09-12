Carrabelle City Hall closed Tuesday due to power outage

Update from the City of Carrabelle:
Carrabelle’s City Hall Complex is experiencing a Duke Energy power outage along with several households and possibly businesses in the most eastern section of the City, – as far as we know at this point.
The City Hall generator powers the lights in the front water and sewer office only. Lights in the other administrative offices and throughout the building, all computers, printers, etc. are non-functional at this time.
Due to this power outage City Hall administrative offices are closed for the remainder of the day. The Police, Streets & Roads, and Water & Sewer Department employees all remain on duty and available.
I will contact Duke Energy’s Government & Community Relations Manager to remind him of the power outages in our community and ask if he has an estimated time of power restoration. I will keep you informed as this situation progresses regarding City Hall re-opening and the upcoming budget hearing scheduled for Wednesday evening.
Duke Energy is the power provider for the City of Carrabelle. Here is their contact info:
At any time, Duke Energy customers without power can report their outage by:
• Going online at duke-energy.com or by visiting our mobile website at m.duke-energy.com
• Texting OUT to 57801 (Standard text and data charges may apply)
• Calling the automated outage-reporting system at (800) 228-8485
For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy
