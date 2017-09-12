Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Franklin County spared wrath of Irma
Franklin County dodged a major bullet after Hurricane Irma weakened to a tropical storm before moving onto North Florida.
The storm wreaked havoc on portions of south and central Florida, but came to our area with mainly strong gusty winds and some higher than normal water on the coast.
There were some downed power lines; Duke Energy reported nearly 2000 people were without power at some point during the storm.
As of 10 o'clock last night, areas on the eastern end of the county including Lanark Village were still without electricity,
The storm also forced the closure of all shellfish harvesting areas in Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties and closed local schools since Friday.
Schools in Franklin and Gulf counties will reopen on Wednesday.
There were also a number of trees and branches down, and debris in roads.
The storm did lead to a county-wide evacuation which started at 2 PM Sunday. It was lifted by noon on Monday.
The Emergency Management Office should have a full damage assessment this week.
