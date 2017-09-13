Duke Energy announces estimated power restoration times for Florida

September 12, 2017
Share This Story
2.6K
- Power outages currently total 1 million; more than 375,000 customers restored already
- More than 12,000 workers focused on Duke Energy Florida effort
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Duke Energy has announced power restoration times for specific areas in Florida following the damage from Hurricane Irma.
The company has restored power to more than 375,000 customers. It is currently reporting an estimated 1 million customers without power as of mid-day Tuesday. Crews will continue to work non-stop to safely and quickly restore service.
Times of restoration
The company expects to complete power restoration to essentially all Duke Energy Florida customers in the following areas:
- By midnight Friday, Sept. 15: The western portion of its service area. This includes Pinellas and Pasco
counties
- By midnight Sunday, Sept. 17: central and northern portions of the service area. This includes Alachua, Bay,
Brevard, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Flagler, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Madison, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Volusia, and Wakulla counties.
- Restoration in the severely impacted areas of Hardee and Highlands County may extend beyond Sunday due to rebuilding the electrical system that suffered significant damage in those areas.
"Our crews are focused on restoring the largest amount of customers each day and that means some customers will see their service restored much earlier," said Harry Sideris, Duke Energy Florida president. "As crews respond to make repairs and restore service, specific estimated times of restoration will be updated for individual areas and customers. We have a workforce of more than 12,000 committed to this restoration effort. We are not stopping until the job is complete."
Due to the heavy volume of outages and technology issues, the company's online reporting tool is not updating properly. Outage numbers on the automated system do not reflect actual amounts of customers restored. Until corrected, the company will send out updated outage numbers throughout the day via its online channels.
For company updates, resources, videos and additional information, visit news.duke-energy.com/
irma.
Outage reporting and status updates
At any time, customers without power can report their outage by:
At any time, customers without power can report their outage by:
- Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply)
Restoration process
After assessing damage, Duke Energy will first restore power to critical infrastructure – such as emergency centers, fire stations, hospitals, water treatment and other public safety and health facilities.
The company simultaneously will safely repair major power transmission lines, damaged substations and other large-scale electrical equipment to restore power to the largest number of customers, as quickly as possible.
Work to restore power to small pockets of customers will soon follow the large-scale repairs. For customers in the hardest-hit areas that require rebuilding the system, this may take a week or more. Read more for further details.
http://live.oysterradio.com/