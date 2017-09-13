Camp Gordon Johnston Museum seeks donations of lumber

If you have extra lumber after hurricane Irma, you might want to consider donating it to the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum in Carrabelle.
The lumber could help the museum build out the inside of its new building at Carrabelle Beach.
The space they are looking at is 12 feet by 54 feet and they plan to divide it into a screening room as well as display rooms much like they have in their current location at the old Carrabelle High School.
The museum could use 2x4's, 2x6's as well as 3/8th and 5/8 plywood.
The Camp gordon Johnston museum is a 501c3 so the donations will be tax deductible.
If you can bring the lumber yourelf, take it to 2873 Hwy 98 west at Carrabelle Beach and put it on the concrete slab there.
If you have any questions or need somene to pick up the lumber, you can call the museum at 697-8575 or David Butler at 274-3890.
http://live.oysterradio.com/