Wednesday, September 13, 2017

NOAA Fisheries - FishNews – September 13, 2017

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
NOAA Fish News
September 13, 2017
NOTE from Assistant Administrator Chris Oliver: It has been a devastating past few weeks for the entire southern United States. Our thoughts are now with our colleagues and fellow citizens impacted by Hurricane Irma, and continue to be with those already affected by Hurricane Harvey. As we move toward clean-up, the restoration effort will likely go on for years. We are committed to helping fishing communities, ecosystems and our fishing industries recover from these disasters over the long term.

HIGHLIGHTS


Chris Oliver narrow
Interview with Chris Oliver on Rec Fishing Issues
In June, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross named Chris Oliver to lead NOAA Fisheries. In a new interview, Mr. Oliver responds to matters of importance for recreational anglers.

Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants boats
Tomorrow: Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants National Webinar and Training
In an effort to assist potential applicants nationwide, NOAA Fisheries will conduct a free informational webinartomorrowThursday, September 14, at 2:30 pm ET. The presentation will be conducted by the Saltonstall-Kennedy program manager in conjunction with regional managers.

Marine Debris American Littoral Society
Volunteers remove a derelict vessel. Photo: American Littoral Society
Marine Debris Prevention Grant Opportunity
NOAA’s Marine Debris Program offers funding that supports locally driven, community-based marine debris prevention and removal projects. These projects will benefit coastal habitat, waterways, and fish and wildlife. Submit Letters of Intent by September 28.

Prescott Grants monk seals
Almost $3 Million Awarded for 2017 Prescott Grants
Prescott Grants support the conservation and recovery of protected marine species. This year, NOAA Fisheries awarded 33 grants in 13 states, totaling nearly $3 million. Since 2001, these grants have strengthened our nation’s marine mammal stranding response capabilities.

West Coast


Columbia River salmon juveniles
Photo: John R. McMillan / NOAA / NWFSC
Poor Outlook for Columbia River Salmon
Recent NOAA Fisheries research surveys have found very poor ocean conditions for salmon headed to sea this year. Surveys revealed a 20-year low in juvenile salmon, an indication that many of the young fish that migrated to the ocean did not survive. Such conditions have a high likelihood of depressing salmon returns to the Columbia River in the next few years.

Morro Bay Missing Eelgrass
Photo: Morro Bay National Estuary Program
Eelgrass Disappearing in California’s Morro Bay
Eelgrass has mysteriously disappeared from the large tidal flats of Morro Bay, California, prompting a new research collaboration to investigate reasons for the collapse and the impacts it may have on local fish and wildlife. As scientists seek to understand how to restore the eelgrass, they hope what they learn will inform other recovery efforts.

Carmel River restoration
Researchers Monitor Fish Response to Dam Removal
Researchers from the Southwest Fisheries Science Center returned to the Carmel River in central California to survey juvenile steelhead following the 2015 removal of the San Clemente Dam and the record-breaking rains this past winter.

Pacific Islands


Okeanos ghostlike octopod
10 Great Sightings from Exploring the Deep Pacific
Last week, NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer embarked on the last leg of NOAA’s 3-year mission to explore the deep Pacific Ocean. To celebrate, we invite you to take a photo and video journey through 10 great sightings (so far) made during NOAA’s CAPSTONE mission.

September monk seal
September Monk Seal of the Month
As a young adult, KE18 began aggressively harassing and injuring pups. Concerned about losing any members of such an endangered population, NOAA scientists eventually brought him into permanent captivity in 2012. He is currently participating in physiology studies at Long Marine Lab in Santa Cruz, California.

Southeast


West Florida Deep Sea Coral
Photo: NOAA Southeast Deep Coral Initiative & Pelagic Research Services
Deep Sea Coral Research in Southeast
An expedition aboard NOAA Ship Nancy Foster surveyed deep-sea corals, sponges, and their habitats off the west coast of Florida in August. The new maps, photos, and biological samples will provide new information about areas under consideration for protection.

Greater Atlantic


For-Hire Reporting Requirement SAFMC
Photo Credit: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council
Final Rule to Require Electronic Reporting for Mid-Atlantic Charter/Party Vessels
Beginning in March 2018, all charter and party vessels that hold a federal permit for species management by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council will be requiredto submit electronic vessel trip reports for all trips carrying passengers for hire.

Cooperative Research summer flounder
Cooperative Research Targets Summer Flounder
In August, scientists and fishermen collaborating through the Cooperative Research Program tested the efficiency of different sweeps—gear attached to the bottom of trawl nets—in targeting species such as summer flounder, red hake, and winter flounder. The Northeast Trawl Advisory Panel recommended the study to better understand catch efficiency and improve stock assessments.

Striped Bass
Chesapeake Bay Fisheries Research Grants
NOAA’s Chesapeake Bay Office announced the recipients of FY 2017 funding through their Fisheries Research Program. Read more about the two selected projects, which will improve understanding of forage fish habitat and predator-prey interactions in the bay.

Golden Tilefish illustration v3
Golden Tilefish Rule – Open for Public Comment
By September 22, please submit your comments on a proposed rule setting 2018–2020 quotas for the golden tilefish fishery. Following the recommendations of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee, the proposed quotas are lower than the 2017 quotas to ensure that overfishing does not occur.
Buckets of Scallops
Atlantic Sea Scallop Research Funding Opportunity
NOAA Fisheries and the New England Fishery Management Council are soliciting Atlantic sea scallop research proposals under the 2018/2019 Atlantic Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program. Funded projects will support our understanding of the scallop resource and contribute to scallop management decisions. Proposals are due November 6.

Events


September 14
Free Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant webinar and training.
September 16
International CoastalCleanup, supported in part by NOAA’s National Ocean Service.
September 16
NOAA at SUBMERGE Marine Science Fest in New York City.
September 25 - 29
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Charleston, South Carolina.


Announcements


September 15
Entry deadline for Pacific Islands Regional Office’s Hawaiian Monk Seal Photo Contest.
September 18
New or revised ideas for restoration projects to address 2010 oil spill injuries due to the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group.
September 22Applications due for the Southeast region’s FY 2018 Cooperative Research Program Grants.
September 28
Letters of Intent due for Marine Debris Prevention Grants.
October 10
Pre-proposals due for FY 2018 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants.
October 17
Applications due for FY 2018 John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grants.
November 1 Applications due for FY 2018 Species Recovery Grants to States.
November 1
Applications due for FY 2018 Species Recovery Grants to Tribes.
November 6
Proposals due for 2018/2019 Atlantic Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Funding.


Federal Register Actions

Visit regulations.gov for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at