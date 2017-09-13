NOAA Fisheries - FishNews – September 13, 2017

NOTE from Assistant Administrator Chris Oliver: It has been a devastating past few weeks for the entire southern United States. Our thoughts are now with our colleagues and fellow citizens impacted by Hurricane Irma, and continue to be with those already affected by Hurricane Harvey. As we move toward clean-up, the restoration effort will likely go on for years. We are committed to helping fishing communities, ecosystems and our fishing industries recover from these disasters over the long term.
Volunteers remove a derelict vessel. Photo: American Littoral Society
Marine Debris Prevention Grant Opportunity
NOAA’s Marine Debris Program offers funding that supports locally driven, community-based marine debris prevention and removal projects. These projects will benefit coastal habitat, waterways, and fish and wildlife. Submit Letters of Intent by September 28
Almost $3 Million Awarded for 2017 Prescott Grants
Prescott Grants support the conservation and recovery of protected marine species. This year, NOAA Fisheries awarded 33 grants in 13 states, totaling nearly $3 million. Since 2001, these grants have strengthened our nation’s marine mammal stranding response capabilities.
West Coast
Photo: John R. McMillan / NOAA / NWFSC
Poor Outlook for Columbia River Salmon
Recent NOAA Fisheries research surveys have found very poor ocean conditions for salmon headed to sea this year. Surveys revealed a 20-year low in juvenile salmon, an indication that many of the young fish that migrated to the ocean did not survive. Such conditions have a high likelihood of depressing salmon returns to the Columbia River in the next few years.
Photo: Morro Bay National Estuary Program
Eelgrass Disappearing in California’s Morro Bay
Eelgrass has mysteriously disappeared from the large tidal flats of Morro Bay, California, prompting a new research collaboration to investigate reasons for the collapse and the impacts it may have on local fish and wildlife. As scientists seek to understand how to restore the eelgrass, they hope what they learn will inform other recovery efforts.
Researchers Monitor Fish Response to Dam Removal
Researchers from the Southwest Fisheries Science Center returned to the Carmel River in central California to survey juvenile steelhead following the 2015 removal of the San Clemente Dam and the record-breaking rains this past winter.
Pacific Islands
10 Great Sightings from Exploring the Deep Pacific
Last week, NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer
embarked on the last leg of NOAA’s 3-year mission to explore the deep Pacific Ocean. To celebrate, we invite you to take a photo and video journey through 10 great sightings (so far) made during NOAA’s CAPSTONE mission.
September Monk Seal of the Month
As a young adult, KE18 began aggressively harassing and injuring pups. Concerned about losing any members of such an endangered population, NOAA scientists eventually brought him into permanent captivity in 2012. He is currently participating in physiology studies at Long Marine Lab in Santa Cruz, California.
Southeast
Photo: NOAA Southeast Deep Coral Initiative & Pelagic Research Services
Deep Sea Coral Research in Southeast
An expedition aboard NOAA Ship Nancy Foster surveyed deep-sea corals, sponges, and their habitats off the west coast of Florida in August. The new maps, photos, and biological samples will provide new information about areas under consideration for protection.
Greater Atlantic
Photo Credit: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council
Cooperative Research Targets Summer Flounder
In August, scientists and fishermen collaborating through the Cooperative Research Program tested the efficiency of different sweeps—gear attached to the bottom of trawl nets—in targeting species such as summer flounder, red hake, and winter flounder. The Northeast Trawl Advisory Panel recommended the study to better understand catch efficiency and improve stock assessments.
Chesapeake Bay Fisheries Research Grants
NOAA’s Chesapeake Bay Office announced the recipients of FY 2017 funding through their Fisheries Research Program. Read more about the two selected projects, which will improve understanding of forage fish habitat and predator-prey interactions in the bay.
Golden Tilefish Rule – Open for Public Comment
By September 22
, please submit your comments on a proposed rule
setting 2018–2020 quotas for the golden tilefish fishery. Following the recommendations of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee, the proposed quotas are lower than the 2017 quotas to ensure that overfishing does not occur.