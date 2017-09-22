Franklin County Commission approves 2017-2018 budget

The Franklin County Commission gave final approval to its 2017-2018 budget Tuesday night.
The 52.3 million dollar budget will take effect on October the 1st.
The new budget represents about a 2 and a half percent tax increase over the current budget.
The amount that will be paid by local taxpayers is a little over 11.6 million dollars which is about a half million dollars more than last year.
Much of the local tax increase comes from an across the board cost of living increase for county workers as well as increases in the cost of health insurance and in payments to the Florida retirement system.
The county also needs additional money to take over the transfer station at the county landfill, which it will have to do in early 2018.
Under the new budget, people with a 150 thousand dollar home and a 50 thousand dollar homestead exemption will see their annual taxes increase by about 20 dollars in the coming year.
If you have a 100 thousand dollar home that is homesteaded you’ll pay about 13 dollars more in taxes.
