Florida says thank you to first responders with free fishing

Florida's law enforcement, first responders and utility workers are getting a big thank you from the state of Florida for their lifesaving work preparing for and responding to Hurricane Irma.
Governor Rick Scott announced on Thursday that Florida’s law enforcement officers and first responders won't have to buy a saltwater or freshwater fishing license until July the 1st of next year.
Instead, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will accept official first responder identification in lieu of a Florida fishing license.
On top of that, The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is offering free day-passes to Florida State Parks that can be used on an unlimited basis until October 2018 for all law enforcement officers, first responders and utility workers.
Governor Scott said, Florida’s law enforcement officers and first responders have been tirelessly working around the clock to meet the needs of families and communities even as their own families were evacuating or working to begin the recovery process.
He added that we owe these brave heroes a debt of gratitude and the license-free fishing opportunity is a gesture of appreciation and recognition for their service to our state.
http://live.oysterradio.com/