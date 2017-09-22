Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

Faye and Sam are 8 month old Chihuahua littermates that we would very much like to keep together as they are a bonded pair. They are happy and social little dogs and would do best in a home without young children. Faye and Sam are heartworm negative and will be spayed and neutered next week. Come and meet this dynamic duo!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
