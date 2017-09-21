Apalachicola moving forward plan to lower flood insurance premiums for city residents

The City of Apalachicola is moving forward on a plan to lower flood insurance premiums for city residents.
The city recently closed out a floodplain management program review and received word that it is now eligible to seek entry into the national Community Planning Rating System which helps lower flood insurance premiums in exchange for the City implementing more flood resilient measures.
The Community Rating System is a voluntary program – it rates communities by how they conform to to national flood insurance Program regulations.
Franklin county has been part of the program for years and county residents currenty get a 15 percent discount on their flood insurance premiums because of actions the county has taken which includes better record keeping as well as road work and drainage maintenance.
If the City of Apalachicola is successful in gaining entry into the program, the CRS designation could take effect as early as May, 2018.
Once the City enters the program , Apalachicola flood insurance policy owners could see their premiums drop between 10 to 20% annually.
The City of Apalachicola said there are a total of 254 flood insurance policies within the City.
