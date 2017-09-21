Franklin county to take over transfer station on October the 1st

Franklin County will be taking over the transfer station at the local landfill sooner than expected.
Waste Management had given its official notice that it plans to stop operating the transfer station at the Franklin County landfill in early 2018 but now they say they would like to get out of the contract beginning October the 1st.
The transfer station provides temporary storage for local trash before its loaded on to larger trucks to be disposed of at other sites.
Waste Management has provided the service for nearly 20 years.
Solid Waste Director Fonda Davis said his department is not quite ready for the switch-over yet, but he assured county commissioners they can make it work.
And Waste Management is trying to make it worth the county's efforts.
Waste Management said it will leave most of its equipment for the county to use, which includes two compactors and a truck.
By taking over the transfer station now, the county will also get to keep its current 17 dollar a ton disposal rate at the landfill in Jackson County where our trash is taken.
If the county were to wait until next March, the disposal rate would increase to 28 dollars a ton minimum.
The landfill does not yet have anyone certified to operate the transfer station, but will send someone for training as soon as possible.
Fonda said they will be able to operate the station without the certification until the training takes place.
http://live.oysterradio.com/