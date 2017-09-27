Franklin County disbands Apalachicola Airport Advisory Committee

The Franklin county commission last week voted to disband the Apalachicola Airport advisory committee while the county commission works on changes to the committee membership and meeting schedule.
The Airport Advisory committee helps the county oversee activities at the Airport in Apalachicola; it provides recommendations and advice on contracts and work programs at the airport.
Earlier this month the county discussed cutting the membership of the committee to 5 members with each county commissioner naming one member from his or her district.
They also discussed requiring the committee to meet at the same time each month so the meetings can be properly advertised and requiring that the Airport manager act as an administrator for the committee which would require him to create the agenda, keep the minutes and present any recommendations the committee makes to the county commission.
County commissioners have not yet provided their list of nominees for the committee so they agreed to disband the existing committee until the list of new members is finalized.
