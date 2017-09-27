The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will celebrate National Estuaries Day on Friday, September 29

The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) will celebrate National Estuaries Day on Friday, September 29, in Eastpoint, Florida. Activities will include dozens of free, fun and educational activities for kids and adults including marine animal touch tanks, and estuary-themed games. The Sea Turtles of the Forgotten Coast exhibit will demonstrate what a sea turtle nest might look like, and show videos of nesting sea turtles and hatchlings! Attendees can also tour the ANERR's impressive 5,400 square foot Nature Center with its three large aquariums filled with local estuarine and marine life, an 80-foot long mural depicting the area ecosystems, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room.