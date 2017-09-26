BBB warning car buyers to watch out for vehicles flooded in recent storms

The Better Business Bureau is warning customers that because of the recent hurricanes, there could be a lot of water damaged cars making their way into the used car market.
Thousands of cars will be deemed a total loss when their owners submit insurance claims and then there will be many others that will not go through the claims process.
Those vehicles will be the ones to look out for.
They can be refurbished and sold to unsuspecting consumers.
The Better business bureau recommends that you do your homework and purchase from a reputable dealer in order to ensure the car you buy isn't a refurbished one from the recent storms.
A few steps you can take include checking the car’s dealer's Better Business Bureau Business Profile for their review/complaint history with customers.
You can also have the car inspected by a mechanic you trust and ask to see the title of a used car.
Check the date and place of transfer to see if the car came from a flood-damaged area and if the title is stamped 'salvage.'
Before you buy, Check the car out including all gauges on the dashboard and the equipment including lights, windshield wipers, turn signals, and sound system to make sure they work.
Look for discolored, faded or stained upholstery and carpeting and check for a well-defined line, or 'watermark,' and for musty odors resulting from mildew.
And finally, ask the dealer directly if the car has been damaged by floodwater.
