Mediacom is now providing extremely high speed internet in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
Mediacom Communications announced last week that it is delivering 1 Gig Internet speeds to customers in our area.
That speed is 40 times faster than the minimum broadband definition set by the Federal Communications Commission.
Mediacom’s latest deployment of 1-Gig broadband service extends from South Walton County to Alligator Point.
It includes customers in Apalachicola, Carrabelle, Eastpoint, Lanark Village and St. George Island in Franklin county as well as Cape San Blas, Port St Joe, and Wewahitchka in Gulf County.
Mediacom said the platform it has deployed 1 gig internet lays the groundwork for offering multi-Gig services in the future.
