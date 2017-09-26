Florida utility workers can fish for free until July 1st, 2018

Utility workers in Florida won't need to buy a fishing license until next summer.
Governor Rick Scott announced over the weekend that utility workers in Florida will be able to fish without a saltwater or freshwater fishing license until July the 1st of next year.
That benefit was already given to law enforcement and first responders as a thank you for the work they did during and after Hurricane Irma.
Instead, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will accept official utility workers’ identification or first responder identification in lieu of a Florida fishing license.
On top of that, The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is offering free day-passes to Florida State Parks that can be used on an unlimited basis until October 2018 for all law enforcement officers, first responders and utility workers.
Governor Scott said Since Hurricane Irma, utility workers have restored power to more than 6.7 million homes and businesses, helping Floridians get back on their feet and recover from this devastating storm and we are thankful for their relentless commitment and hard work.
