Franklin County landfill finally reimbursed for work during Hurricane Hermine

The Franklin county landfill is just now getting reimbursed for work it did during Hurricane Hermine which hit our area in last September.
The landfill recently received reimbursement from FEMA in the amount of $99,766.80 which helps cover the cost of the work that was done by the solid waste department during and after the storm.
On Tuesday landfill director Fonda Davis was given county approval to use the money to buy a new piece of equipment for the landfill.
He said the money will go toward a skid-steer loader which can be used for a number of purposes including getting on the side slopes of the landfill cutting grass, hauling loads at the recycling center.
http://live.oysterradio.com/