Friday, September 8, 2017

Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

DIXIE is an absolutely gorgeous 2-3 yr old Lab/Pointer cross.  She could not be anymore social, gentle and affectionate.  She is just one of 9 black lab and black lab mixes we are housing at this time so we have reduced our adoption fee for our beautiful black dogs to only $75.00.  Now is the time to adopt sweet Dixie or any of the other beautiful black dogs we are housing at this time!

Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and 
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our 
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you 
can spare would be greatly appreciated.

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County 
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.  You may logon to 
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable 
pets.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at