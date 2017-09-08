Gov. Scott Activates Florida Disaster Fund in Preparation for Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla – Today, Governor Rick Scott activated the Florida Disaster Fund to support individuals who are impacted by Hurricane Irma. The Florida Disaster Fund helps provide financial support to Florida’s communities in times of disaster. To make a contribution, please visitwww.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222 to make a one-time donation of $10.
Governor Scott said, “We expect that Hurricane Irma will have a major impact on our state and we must use every available resource to meet the needs of our families and communities. We have heard from many individuals and organizations that want to offer help to Florida families and the Florida Disaster Fund is a great resource to support the disaster relief organizations across the state. I encourage all Floridians to look out for one another and work together to stay safe before and after the storm.”
Volunteer Florida CEO Vivian Myrtetus said, “As the state’s official fund for disaster response and recovery, the Florida Disaster Fund is an excellent way for the private sector and individuals to financially support for Floridians affected by Hurricane Irma.”
The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recoverduring times of emergency or disaster. The fund is administered by the Volunteer Florida Foundation. Funds will support disaster relief organizations active in responding to and recovering from Hurricane Irma. In partnership with the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, 501(c)(3) charitable organization and are tax deductible.
Donations may be made by credit card on the secure website www.floridadisasterfund.org or by check to the below address. Checks should be made payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and should include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line.
